Cloudy and unseasonably cool afternoon

Temperatures will stay unseasonably cool this afternoon thanks to clouds and a northeast breeze. Most areas will only hit the low to mid 70s at best. Enjoy the nice break from the humidity because it returns later this week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 75.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 65.
TUESDAY: A stalled front will sit south of here, which will keep an isolated shower in the forecast. Rain chances will only be around 20%. Highs will get close to 80 but clouds could keep some areas in the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will linger with a few showers possible High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. Highest chance for showers will be along and south of I-40, especially in northwest MS.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: By the end of the week, we will have more sun and temperatures in the upper 80s.
WEEKEND WEATHER: The weekend looks dry and sunny with highs near 90. Humidity levels will increase slightly for the weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5