Family looks for answers after father shot to death, body found in ditch near gas station

WHITEHAVEN, TN (WMC) - A Memphis father of two was killed in Whitehaven over the weekend.
The family has been through hell this weekend after their loved one's car was discovered at a gas station Saturday night with blood inside.
Prentice Pleas' family is now searching for answers as police look for the murder suspect.
Monica Black knew something was wrong when her husband Pleas didn't pick up their two children Saturday night.
"He gets them every weekend, that’s our routine,” Black said.
Saturday around 10 p.m., Memphis police on routine patrol noticed an abandoned car at the Exxon Gas station on Shelby Drive.
An officer discovered blood inside the car. Hours later, a body was found in the wooded area behind the gas station.
“My daughter cried herself to sleep last night, she kept asking for her dad,” Black said. “She knows something is not right, and I can’t tell her because I don’t know anything.”
Monday around 2 p.m., police confirmed to the family that Pleas had been identified as the body. He had been shot multiple times.
"He loved his kids, he loved his kids dearly,” Black said.
Those who loved the 31-year-old father of two say he was kind and intelligent, and they want to find out who did this.
"Please, please call the police, for my children’s sake,” Black said.
The Black family said they moved from Detroit to escape the violence there. Now, they're considering moving again.
If you know anything about this case you’re urged to call Memphis police.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.