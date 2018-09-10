Florence regains hurricane strength

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Florence has strengthen to a hurricane once again, and it is expected to increase rapidly, and I do mean very fast in the next 48 hours.
Right now, it’s a category 1, but models are projecting a major increase in intensity. We are talking about going from a category 2 to a category 4 in just two days!
Some of the reasons this may be obtainable is due to the atmospheric environment that it is in. It will be in an environment with improving atmospheric conditions where there is very little wind shear.
Wind shear is the wind direction and speed as we go up in altitude.
For hurricanes to strengthen winds need to go in the same direction with height. Hurricanes don’t like a lot of opposition, and by that I mean winds going in different directions with height.
What’s steering Florence currently is the Bermuda High. It’s a big dome of high pressure that sits off the east coast and can sometimes determine where hurricanes go depending on its strength and position.
Right now, the high is what’s keeping Florence from turning north. The Bermuda High is fairly strong at at this point.
Florence is expected to move around the high which would put its track close to the Carolinas' coastline.
A few of the forecast models have the Bermuda High breaking, weakening sooner than later which would allow it to turn, but as you can see below, some are not buying that scenario. The high is expected to weaken as it gets closer to the coastline but timing will be everything.
The bottom line is nothing is certain at this point but confidence is growing in regards to Florence’s track.
It is definitely one to watch, and we will be doing just that!
I know at this point you are probably on tropics overload, but we are watching three other systems that are right behind Florence. I know this is a lot to take in but these are still a bit of ways away.
Again, just a caution to stay weather aware.
I did say three others.
There is a tropical wave near the northwestern Caribbean Sea that has a no chance of development for the next two days but beyond that there are some models that have it developing.
This is definitely way too early to put much stock in at this time so we will see what it does in the next two days.
As always the WMC First Alert Meteorologists have you covered with the latest information to keep you ahead. Stay Tuned!
