Happiest U.S. States

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the U.S. ranking No. 18 on this year’s World Happiness Report, down four spots since the previous edition, and research proving that money up to a certain dollar amount can contribute to happiness, the personal-finance website has released its report on 2018’s Happiest States in America.
To determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from emotional health to income level to sports participation rate.
Happiest States in America
1. Hawaii
2. Utah
3. Minnesota
4. North Dakota
5. California
6. Idaho
7. Maryland
8. Iowa
9. South Dakota
10. Nebraska
Best vs. Worst
New York has the lowest share of adult depression, 11.70 percent, which is 2.2 times lower than in Oregon, which has the highest at 25.54 percent.
New Jersey has the fewest suicides (per 100,000 residents), 7, which is 3.7 times fewer than in Montana, which has the most at 26.
North Dakota has the lowest long-term unemployment rate, 13.1 percent, which is 3.4 times lower than in New Mexico, which has the highest at 44.9 percent.
Utah has the highest volunteer rate, 39.29 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in Florida, where the rate is the lowest at 18.31 percent.
Utah has the lowest separation and divorce rate, 16.18 percent, which is 1.6 times lower than in Nevada, which has the highest at 26.57 percent.
