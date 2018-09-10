Lifeblood asking for donations to replenish supply

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Lifeblood is asking for donations after the decline in donations during the Labor Day holiday to restore the blood supply.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are asked to donate this week or as soon as possible.
If you donate now through Saturday, Sept. 15, you will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health.
To schedule an appointment, click here or call 888-543-3256.
