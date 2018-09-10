Man accused of killing 13-year-old in DUI crash misses court date, whereabouts unknown

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South mother is upset after learning that the man who allegedly killed her daughter while driving drunk has missed a court appearance and is now on the run.
The suspect is 43-year-old Ather Scott.
Police said Scott was swerving in and out of traffic before smashing into the back of the Williams' family car while they fixed a flat tire on the interstate, killing a 13-year-old girl.
Now Scott’s whereabouts are unknown.
Looking at pictures is how April Williams spends time with her 13-year-old daughter Vernita who died August 5 when their family car was hit from behind on I-240 by Scott.
Officers reportedly found open beer cans and a pint of vodka in the Scott’s car.
“I still don’t believe it. I wake up everyday and I know she’s here. I just know that when I wake up in the morning she’s going to be here,” Williams said.
One week later, on August 18, Scott posted a $75,000 bond. He was supposed to appear back in court on the 31st but according to court records, he never showed.
“I just found out that he’s on the run,” Williams said.
A warrant has been issued for Scott’s arrest.
What makes Williams so upset--she said the prosecutor on the case told her Scott was back in jail, when he was still out on bond.
“I don’t have any idea perhaps, it was to calm me down. Because I was very upset about him being out of jail on bond,” Williams said when asked why she thinks the prosecutor didn’t tell her that Scott was out on bond. “It’s hard, it’s really hard, it really is. I just want him to face what he has done before he does it to somebody else.”
Chris Luther reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office for comment but has not heard back.
Scott was on probation at the time of the accident on I-240 after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and DUI in 2015. Scott has also been arrested several times for driving with a suspended license.
If you have any information that can help investigators track down Ather Scott, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
