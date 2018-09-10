Man critically injured in Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man was critically injured in a shooting at a Walmart, according to Memphis Police Department.
The shooting happened at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Mt. Moriah Road.
The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The suspect was possibly driving a dark blue Hyundai Genesis.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
