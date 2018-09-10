Mostly cloudy skies and a cool night on tap

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
The second half of Sunday has been drier and cooler. The area of low pressure and an attendant cold front that brought the rain will continue to track off to the east leaving us with mostly cloudy skies tonight and cool temperatures. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the middle to lower 60s across the region. Temperatures will start off below normal at the beginning of the work and school week but the weather pattern will gradually become more typical of summer as we push into the middle and end of the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: North around 5 mph. Low: 63.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Clouds will linger across the region both days, but there could be a few breaks in the clouds at times. A stray shower is possible both afternoons, but most locations will stay dry. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s to start the week with overnight lows in the middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with temperatures warming back into the upper 80s with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Lows will fall near 70. Rain chance 30%.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY: We are back to partly to mostly sunny skies through the end of the week. There is still the slight chance of an afternoon shower or two. Highs will warm back around 90 and the humidity will be back on the climb. Lows back in the 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday & Sunday will feature more of the same as the end of the week, lots of sunshine, highs near 90 degrees. A pop-up shower or storm possible in the afternoons. Overnight lows remain in the 70s for Saturday night, with the humidity back on the climb.
