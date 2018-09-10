Mostly cloudy skies and a cool night on tap

The second half of Sunday has been drier and cooler. The area of low pressure and an attendant cold front that brought the rain will continue to track off to the east leaving us with mostly cloudy skies tonight and cool temperatures. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the middle to lower 60s across the region. Temperatures will start off below normal at the beginning of the work and school week but the weather pattern will gradually become more typical of summer as we push into the middle and end of the week.