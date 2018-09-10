Orpheum says don’t buy fake Hamilton tickets

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One of the most anticipated shows to ever come to the Orpheum is 10 months away, but scammers are already taking advantage of fans hoping to see Hamilton.
Brett Batterson, Orpheum CEO and founder, said ticket sales have increased significantly in large part because of Hamilton.
“We’re over 13,000 season ticket holders this year,” Batterson said. “The largest number we’ve had in the past was about 6,800, and that was the first year the Lion King came to Memphis.”
He said the only people guaranteed to see the show are season ticket holders.
"There have been major hit shows in the past like Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and Lion King and they drive ticket sales a lot, but Hamilton is a phenomenon unlike anything probably Broadway's ever seen, and this is happening over the country," he said.
The Hamilton craze is taking off on social media. There's dozens of counterfeit tickets on Craigslist and Facebook, but Batterson urges you not to fall for it.
The Better Business Bureau offered easy tips to make sure you don't fall victim.
"If you can buy at the venue that's typically the safest," BBB's Randy Hutchinson said. "If you're going to buy it from a third party, understand the difference between an authorized ticket reseller versus a scalper who could sell you a real ticket but at an inflated price."
Batterson said tickets will go on sale, but that date is up in the air.
"The show Hamilton will control when we can go on sale. They have not told us," he said.
Batterson said the Orpheum staff will update social media as soon as tickets go on sale. And when they do, you need to act fast.
“Truly, the 13,000 season ticket holders at the Orpheum are guaranteed tickets. Everybody else--they’re going to have to duke it out when they go on sale shortly before the production."
