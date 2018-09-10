Police warn of water bill phone scams

HERNANDO, MS (WMC) - Hernando Police Department is warning Hernando residents about a scam involving water bills.
Police said residents reported taking calls from people claiming to work for the city and requesting money to pay for overdue water bills.
Hernando police said the city does not make such calls and you should not give money to anyone making a call like this.
If you have received a similar call, you can report it to HPD at 662-429-9096.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.