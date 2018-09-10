School bus shot at; teen injured

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 10, 2018 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 5:13 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 15-year-old was injured after someone shot at a window of a school bus. according to Memphis Police Department.

A bus of Fairley High School students were in the area of Graceland and Raines Road when a single shot was fired.

A 15-year-old was injured; it's unclear if she was injured by the shot or by broken glass.

The bus then pulled into a gas station where the student got off. She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

