School bus shot at; teen injured

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 15-year-old was injured after someone shot at a window of a school bus. according to Memphis Police Department.
A bus of Fairley High School students were in the area of Graceland and Raines Road when a single shot was fired.
A 15-year-old was injured; it's unclear if she was injured by the shot or by broken glass.
The bus then pulled into a gas station where the student got off. She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.
