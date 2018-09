“We are cooperating fully in the ongoing investigation into this unfortunate incident. We offer our deepest sympathies and prayers for quick healing to those that were injured, including one of our very own security officers, in the altercation that happened at Purple Haze Nightclub early this morning. While measures were in place to detect the possession of firearms as patrons enter the club we are unsure at this time how those that discharged firearms were able to do so despite our strict security procedures. As the safety and security of our guests and employees are our utmost concern we are temporarily closing for two weeks to review operations.”