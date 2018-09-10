Tigers look to fix mistakes against Georgia State

Opening Statement: "Obviously coming back out I was glad we had a short week this week. Good to get back on the field here on Monday. I thought our guys came out with great energy and focus. Saturday we got knocked on our butt a little bit. Like I told you after the game, that was on me. We sit there and there's a lot of things that went on in that game. I thought there were some mistakes that were made, some detail things that are going to show up and cost you in big games. It was kind of like a perfect storm in all senses in that game. Navy had the ball for 42 minutes and I think had 79 plays. We had some explosive drives on them on offense to where we only had the ball for 30 seconds on two of them. Then we had the three fumbles that were all on first down carries or catches that really cost us, but at the end of the day we have to respond, and learn from the experience. I hate it for these guys, and everybody a part of the organization and our community. I can tell you these guys will respond in the right way. This has not been foreign to us. Unfortunately, we've been here before. We know what it takes to move forward, and continue to climb on our journey to where we want to go, and what we believe we can do."