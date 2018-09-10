Tigers look to fix mistakes against Georgia State

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers hopes of an undefeated season were dashed in a 22-21 loss on the road against the Navy Midshipmen last Saturday, but the Tigers now look to refocus for a Friday night showdown against the Georgia State Panthers at the Liberty Bowl.
U of M head coach Mike Norvell recapped the loss to Navy and discussed the upcoming matchup against the Panthers after practice on Monday:
Mike Norvell
Opening Statement: "Obviously coming back out I was glad we had a short week this week. Good to get back on the field here on Monday. I thought our guys came out with great energy and focus. Saturday we got knocked on our butt a little bit. Like I told you after the game, that was on me. We sit there and there's a lot of things that went on in that game. I thought there were some mistakes that were made, some detail things that are going to show up and cost you in big games. It was kind of like a perfect storm in all senses in that game. Navy had the ball for 42 minutes and I think had 79 plays. We had some explosive drives on them on offense to where we only had the ball for 30 seconds on two of them. Then we had the three fumbles that were all on first down carries or catches that really cost us, but at the end of the day we have to respond, and learn from the experience. I hate it for these guys, and everybody a part of the organization and our community. I can tell you these guys will respond in the right way. This has not been foreign to us. Unfortunately, we've been here before. We know what it takes to move forward, and continue to climb on our journey to where we want to go, and what we believe we can do."
On turnovers vs. Navy: “That was a physical game. When you look at it there’s some things we need to do technically better. Really one of them was really bad. The ball totally separated from our body. The other one obviously cane out in heavy contact, and so there’s things that we teach that we need to make sure we utilize. We spend more time on ball security, and tackling as a program here more than any place I’ve ever been. That’s a big time emphasis for us, but if it’s not showing up on game day it doesn’t really matter. That’s something we need to make sure gets done.”
On QB Brady White’s performance vs. Navy: “I thought Brady started off really well. I think he started off 12 of 14 to start the game. Distributed the ball well. In the third quarter he had a bit of a break. They finished the first half with a pretty good drive, and they started the second half with the ball even though it wasn’t a really long drive. That break got us off a little bit. We just missed some things that we’re not used to missing. I thought he did a good job of owning the football. We had one interception on a Hail Mary, which is going to happen. I think he’s had 50 something plus passes this season. Making good decisions on where to go with the ball, we jut didn’t execute. There are some things we’re going to work on fundamentally. He missed a little bit of practice last week, and not to say that affected him a ton, but I do think there’s some things driving the ball that we’ll better at. He’s no doubt putting the work into it. He’s got the full confidence of everyone on this football team. Not just coaches, but everybody here, and we know he’s going to respond.”
On Tony Pollard being limited: “I think Kenny Gainwell’s done a really great job. Kenny’s a true freshman. He had two really huge third down conversions which I was really pleased with. We’re excited. We think this week we’ll be able to have Tony back in full capacity. Looked great today. He did play last week, but when you don’t practice throughout the week it’s hard to be a real active part of the game plan, in the sense of knowing what you can do. We didn’t know until right before the game what his status was. He did get some work. I think it gave him confidence in what he can do, and this week we’re excited to have him.”
On adversity faced by Tigers prior to Navy game: “You have to control what you can control. From flying down there and the power being out at the hotel. Changing hotels. Getting in bed late. Waking up with the weather conditions. Obviously a road opponent and a good atmosphere, those are all things you can’t control. You can control your mindset. You can control our fundamentals, and our focus. Those are the things that we have to improve on, but I believe in these guys, and I know they’re going to do that, and we’re going to continue to push.”
Improvement from week one to week two: “I think there were some definite steps forward. I thought that they showed, against a good opponent, they’re mentality. We were a very physical team. We were, on both sides of the ball, I really liked that aspect of it. We’ve got to make sure we’re not careless in some areas. We have to make sure we’re relying on the fundamentals. We have to make sure we’re relying on the details. Every person’s going to learn from that. I’ve got to get better in some situational things, but at the end of the day that’s part of it. That’s a part of what we have to do. It makes me sick that we lost that football game. At the end of the day it’s about how we respond. That’s what’s going to define this football team”
On Georgia State: “This is a good football team. Defensively, a very sound defense. They’re going to attack in some areas. They’ve got good personnel. You look at what they’ve been able to do with improvement defensively last year, and what they started even this year. It’s impressive to see the guys they have. NC State game it was 27-7 there late going against a really good opponent. Didn’t move the balm as well as I’m sure they would’ve liked. The defense held strong. It’s a team you can tell is very well coached. They’ve got an athletic quarterback. Some really good receivers. Some young running backs that I think are going to be really good players. It’s going to take a great deal of effort for us here.”
On eagerness to get back on the field after loss: “Very (eager). I was glad that we were out here this morning. We started being and early. 6:45, we were in those meetings, and guys had the right eyes. The good thing is this Friday we’re going to be the only college football game on. It’s an ESPN game. To be able to play in front of a national audience is going to be exciting. To be back here in the Liberty Bowl, our guys are excited.”
Georgia State vs. Memphis kicks off 6 p.m. Friday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
