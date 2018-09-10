Tracking the tropics: Peak season

Some of the reasons this storm may be able to obtain more strength is due to the favorable environment that it is in. It will be in an environment with improving atmospheric conditions where there is very little wind shear and the warm water 85 degree temperatures in the Atlantic continue to fuel the storm. Wind shear is the wind direction and speed as we go up in altitude. For hurricanes to strengthen, winds need to go in the same direction with height. Hurricanes don’t like opposition--by that I mean winds going in different directions with height.