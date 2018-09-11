Best U.S. cities for Hispanic entrepreneurs

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the U.S. census projecting Hispanics to be over 25% of the population by 2050, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs. To help Hispanic entrepreneurs find the most fertile ground for their enterprises, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities in 23 key categories, including Hispanic entrepreneurship rate, Hispanic income growth, and share of Hispanic-owned businesses.
Top 10 Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs
1. Laredo, TX
2. South Burlington, VT
3. Charleston, WV
4. Corpus Christi, TX
5. Oklahoma City, OK
6. Pembroke Pines, FL
7. Amarillo, TX
8. San Antonio, TX
9. Bismarck, ND
10. Casper, WY
Best vs. Worst
Hialeah, Fla., has the highest share of Hispanic residents, 96.26 percent, which is 72.9 times higher than in Jackson, Miss., the city with the lowest at 1.32 percent.
Fargo, N.D., has one of the lowest Hispanic unemployment rate, 0.90 percent, which is 18.8 times lower than in Rochester, N.Y., the city with the highest at 16.90 percent.
Pittsburgh has the highest share of Hispanics with at least a bachelor’s degree, 46.90 percent, which is 10.7 times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest at 4.40 percent.
Charleston, W.V., has the highest entrepreneurship rate among the Hispanic population, 3.15 percent, which is 28.6 times higher than in Toledo, Ohio, the city with the lowest at 0.11 percent.
To read the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.
