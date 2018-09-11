Best U.S. cities for Hispanic entrepreneurs

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the U.S. census projecting Hispanics to be over 25% of the population by 2050, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs. To help Hispanic entrepreneurs find the most fertile ground for their enterprises, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities in 23 key categories, including Hispanic entrepreneurship rate, Hispanic income growth, and share of Hispanic-owned businesses.