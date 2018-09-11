Cloudy but a little warmer this afternoon

Temperatures will be a little warmer this afternoon but clouds will linger with a little sun in some locations. Most areas will hit the upper 70s to around 80. Enjoy the nice break from the humidity because it returns later this week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of a sprinkle. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 77.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 66.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will linger with a little sun at times and maybe a few showers. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. Highest chance for showers will be along and south of I-40, especially in northwest MS.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: By the end of the week, we will have more sun and temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.
WEEKEND WEATHER: The weekend looks hot, dry and sunny with highs near 90. Humidity levels will increase slightly for the weekend.
