Cool and cloudy start to the week

* Another Cool Night Ahead
* Mainly Dry Pattern
* Better Weekend Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 5 LOW: 65
TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 5 HIGH: 79
THE WEEKEND: A cool pattern is in place to start the week along with a considerable amount of cloud cover. Clouds will linger through the day tomorrow along with a very slight chance of a sprinkle or drizzle. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid-80s with lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with mostly sunny each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.