Cool and cloudy start to the week

THE WEEKEND: A cool pattern is in place to start the week along with a considerable amount of cloud cover. Clouds will linger through the day tomorrow along with a very slight chance of a sprinkle or drizzle. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid-80s with lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.