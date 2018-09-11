Cooler weather continues today

Today will be very similar to yesterday with cloud cover and below average temperatures. Temperatures today will top out in the upper 70s and lows will drop to the upper 60s. An isolated shower will be possible this morning and afternoon as a system moves out of Texas, but any rain will be light. There will also be a chance for rain late tonight and early tomorrow morning.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 79.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 68.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy again tomorrow with a chance for a scattered shower or storm in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will remain below average through at least Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. By the end of the week, we will have more sun and temperatures in the upper 80s. We will also have more sunshine on Thursday and Friday, but a pop-up afternoon shower still cannot be ruled out.
WEEKEND WEATHER: The weekend will be dry with sunshine, but heat and humidity will be a major factor. High temperatures will hover around 90 degrees and lows will be in the lower 70s, which is a few degrees above average.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
