2 dead in Tipton County triple shooting
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 11, 2018 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 11:25 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two men are dead after a triple shooting in Tipton County early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in a field at the intersection of Leighs Chapel Road and Turner Field Road after 1 a.m. in Covington.

One victim was rushed to the hospital in Memphis; the other two victims did not survive.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Officials have not identified any victims or a potential suspect at this time.

