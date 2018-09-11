2 dead in Tipton County triple shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two men are dead after a triple shooting in Tipton County early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened in a field at the intersection of Leighs Chapel Road and Turner Field Road after 1 a.m. in Covington.
One victim was rushed to the hospital in Memphis; the other two victims did not survive.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Officials have not identified any victims or a potential suspect at this time.
