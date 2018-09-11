DeSoto County ranked among safest cities in MS

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new study rated the safest cities in Mississippi, and DeSoto County ranked well across the board.
Horn Lake, Southaven, Hernando and Olive Branch all rated in the top 10 safest cities, with Horn Lake appearing at four.
The study looked at violent crime and property crime per 1,000 people, as well as the percentage of property crimes versus violent crimes.
Horn Lake has less than one violent crime per 1,000 people, and less than three percent of the city's crime is violent.
Southaven rated fifth, Hernando sixth, and Olive Branch ninth.
Oxford also rated as the eighth safest city in Mississippi.
Click here to see the full list.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.