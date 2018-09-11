Entergy sending crews to South Carolina for hurricane disaster relief

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Entergy crews from Mississippi will head to the coast to help with hurricane disaster relief.
Entergy will send 90 distribution line workers and support help (50 Entergy employees and 40 contract workers) and 12 scouts to the East Coast to help restore power following anticipated widespread damage by Hurricane Florence.
The Category 4 hurricane is expected to make landfall somewhere on the southeast or Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday night. Entergy Mississippi crews are assigned to South Carolina Electric and Gas Co.
The help comes as part of a long-standing mutual assistance agreement by which utilities help one another out in times of need. When requested, Entergy operating companies will send what workers they can spare while keeping enough at home to meet the day-to-day needs of Entergy customers.
