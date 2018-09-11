EPA commits to clean up Grenada factory

GRENADA, MS (WMC) - A Mississippi manufacturing plant is getting a major clean-up from the federal government.
This comes after years of accusations that the plant was spilling dangerous toxins and putting residents' health at risk.
Tuesday was literally decades in the making for some residents in Grenada, Mississippi.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced that the Rockwell International site has been added to the Superfund National Priorities List.
That means federal funds will be heading to Grenada for long-term permanent clean-up.
This plant operated a wheel cover manufacturing and chrome plating facility from 1966 to the early 2000's.
EPA investigators said past manufacturers spilled dangerous chemicals, contaminating the air, groundwater, and the soil.
One Grenada resident, Shirley Mister, said the contaminants left behind is literally making her sick.
“Nobody knows how hard it is when you’ve got to gag for your breath,” Mister said. “When you’ve got to gag for a little taste of air."
While residents say they’re happy about the developments, they say more needs to be done.
Tonight at 10, we’ll tell you what residents say Rockwell International, which is now known as “Meritor,” needs to do to finally make this right.
