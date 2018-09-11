GRAPHIC: TSA video of 9/11 as events unfolded

(RNN) – On the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the Transportation Security Administration released a video offering new insight into the emergency response that day.
The 4-minute, 46-second-long video is titled “9/11: As events Unfold” and provides “actual audio of First Responders, Air Traffic Controllers, Dispatch Personnel, Airline Employees, Pilots, Citizens, and Terrorists” according to agency’s post on YouTube.
“Dan Bueno calling from Boston Center. I have a situation with American 11, a possible hijack,” can be heard in one of the clips from air traffic control.
The video begins with a number of similar clips, from confused and increasingly worried flight crew and air traffic controllers.
It then shows American Airlines Flight 11 flying into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
The rest of the video, using original audio, continues to outline the following moments of the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, as the south tower was hit, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania.
Calls left on message machines to loved ones from those aboard the flights and trapped in the twin towers can also be heard.
It ends with the collapse of the towers, and includes a quote from then President George W. Bush.
“Time is passing. Yet, for the United States of America, there will be no forgetting September the 11th,” Bush’s quote reads. “We will remember every rescuer who died in honor. We will remember every family that lives in grief. We will remember the fire and ash, the last phone calls, the funerals of the children.”
The video concludes with a promise from the agency: “Not on our watch.”
