“The move to mobile ticketing has been gradual for Grizzlies fans, as mobile entry has been available and used as a preferred method of entry to games and concerts by thousands of fans over the past few seasons. With the majority of NBA teams, all NFL teams and many major concert tours now using mobile only access - and with a vastly improved mobile user experience, we’re at a point where it makes sense to move to full mobile ticketing. In addition to providing greater convenience in transferring and re-selling tickets, mobile ticketing eliminates the risk of lost, stolen or fraudulent tickets.”

John Walker, Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Business Operations