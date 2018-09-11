Hugh Freeze says it’s ‘time to move forward,’ ready for next opportunity

Why he’s coming back into the public now: "I wanted to jump back out there right away. That’s the way I’m made, is what’s been done, obviously I have to own the good, the bad, the ugly. Whatever it is. The issue with me in my personal life goes way back, much earlier than when it was reported. For Jill and I, it was something we thought was kind of old and in our past, but I still think when it initially comes out you got to let everything calm down, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘man it’s time to get busy living.’ How long do you have to stay in a position to feel like you can’t be yourself, and it’s time for me to move forward. Whatever that looks like. I don’t know exactly yet. I think anybody that’s made a poor choice or mistake or a failure of any kind, at some point you’ve got to pickup and move on. There’s still people that count on you to be who you really are. One thing, one mistake, one decision doesn’t define you. Grateful to have an awesome wife, and three great daughters, parents, and friends that just support you. I’m sure there are people who would just like for me to go away forever, but I don’t really understand that mentality. I think everybody deserves a chance to be who they are, and to pursue their gifts and goals. I don’t know exactly what that looks like, but it’s time to move on.”