Memphis to celebrate week of nonviolence

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An organization is calling on Memphis residents to promote peace after a string of violence.
“I think we’re close to having our own Pulse nightclub shooting,” MPD Director Mike Rallings told reporters when asked about Monday’s Purple Haze nightclub shooting that injured nine people. Four of those hurt suffered gunshot wounds in the attack.
Two people were killed in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in a triple shooting in a Tipton County field.
A 15-year-old Shelby County Schools student was injured Monday when someone took a shot at her school bus.
These stories about sudden bursts of gun violence are the very latest examples of how random, rampant violence permanently changes or ends lives right here in the Mid-South.
“It’s about conflict resolution,” said Paul Crum, one of the leaders of the Campaign Non-Violence (CNV) “Memphis: Week of Action.”
The Campaign Non-Violence will present its annual week of programming September 17-22. The events are aimed at avoiding violence like the recent bloodshed mentioned above while helping to create an environment where peace flourishes in the Bluff City.
“Seventy percent of all homicides occur among people who know each other, so 70 percent of this violence could be eliminated if we had conflict resolution skills taught in the broader community,” said Crum.
The National Civil Rights Museum will host a session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18 titled, “Restorative Justice & Nonviolent Conflict Resolution in the Classroom.”
Dr. Randy McPherson of Shelby County Schools developed a program to help students avoid conflict. The presentation will feature the history, benefits and practicality of restorative justice practices.
The CNV’s Memphis Week of Action kicks off at Crosstown Concourse at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17 with the training director of the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center.
Gio Lopez, a native of Peru who has studied and performed in theatre from Costa Rica to Memphis, will focus on Nonviolent Communication Training.
On Wednesday, Sept. 19, the Paradiso Theatre at 584 South Mendenhall will present “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” a documentary film about the Holy Father’s answers to today’s global questions on social justice, immigration, ecology, death, wealth inequality, materialism and the role of the family.
The film starts at 6:30 p.m. but advance ticket purchase is required through St. Peter Church. You can call St. Peter’s church office with questions about the film and tickets at (901) 527-8282.
On Thursday, Sept. 20, you’re invited to bring your lawn chair and sing your favorite songs of peace and love at Bartlett’s Freeman Park, 2629 Bartlett Boulevard, starting at 6:30 p.m. “Music for a Non-Violent World” will be presented at the park’s gazebo. If you’re a performer, you’re invited to participate. Contact Paul Crum or call (901) 266-2464.
On Friday, Sept. 21, the International Day of Peace as designated by the United Nations, those seeking peace through yoga will gather for “109 Sun Salutations for Peace, Enlightenment, at Non-Violence” at 6 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 8245 Getwell Road in Southaven, Mississippi. Organizers ask you to bring a yoga towel and a loving heart and let them know in advance if you’re bringing a group. Their number is (9662) 393-3100.
On Saturday, Sept. 22, a Drum Circle for Peace and Non-Violence will bang the drums at 2 p.m. in Overton Park near the Levitt Shell Walking Path.
Another drum circle will gather at Overton Park at the Veteran’s Memorial at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23 with a Mindfulness Walk at 4 p.m.
Later in the month, the Memphis Peace Conference takes place at the Withers Collection Museum and Gallery at 333 Beale Street from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29.
On Sunday, Sept. 30 a Presentation and Interfaith Candlelight Vigil will take place at the National Civil Rights Museum starting at 5p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m.
The CNV Pledge goes as follows:
“I solemnly pledge to take a stand against violence and help build a culture of active non-violence. I will strive to: practice nonviolence toward myself. Practice nonviolence toward all others. Practice nonviolence by joining the global movement to abolish war, end poverty, stop the destruction of the earth and foster a just and peaceful world for all.”
