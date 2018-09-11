Memphis to celebrate week of nonviolence

On Friday, Sept. 21, the International Day of Peace as designated by the United Nations, those seeking peace through yoga will gather for “109 Sun Salutations for Peace, Enlightenment, at Non-Violence” at 6 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 8245 Getwell Road in Southaven, Mississippi. Organizers ask you to bring a yoga towel and a loving heart and let them know in advance if you’re bringing a group. Their number is (9662) 393-3100.