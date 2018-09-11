No charges filed against SCSO deputies who killed suspect in drug investigation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There will be no criminal charges for two Shelby County sheriff's deputies who shot and killed a suspect.
Deputies were attempting to execute a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation when two shots were fired...
Neither of the deputies were wearing body cams, and there was no dash cam footage.
However, based on the independent findings of the TBI, the District Attorney concluded no charges should be filed
In January 2018, deputies spotted their target Bryan Gregory sitting in a black impala on Chelsea Street.
When deputies attempted to box him in, Gregory rammed his black Impala into two patrol cars and reached for a gun under his seat.
Two unidentified deputies fired shots, killing Gregory.
IN audio recordings and documents made public Monday, the TBI investigation found officers arrived with blue lights and sirens on, the word "Sheriff" was written on their vests, and the deputies gave commands to the suspects to show his hands, the passenger in the car complied but Gregory did not. Inside Gregory's car was $865 in cash, marijuana, pills, and a black handgun.
Deputies told TBI investigators that they had gotten a tip that Gregory would be selling drugs on that street.
As an officer was attempting to remove Gregory from the vehicle, the officer fired his weapon, striking Gregory in the right shoulder, with the bullet entering his chest. Gregory died later at a hospital.
General Weirich said Tennessee law allows to use deadly force to protect an officer or others.
WMC5 reached out to the sheriff’s office to see if the two officers are back on active duty and haven’t heard back just yet.
