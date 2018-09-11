Police director calls for reinstatement of Beale St. Bucks

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings wants the controversial Beale Street Bucks program to be reinstated.
Rallings brought up the program when asked about Monday morning’s shooting at Purple Haze nightclub that left nine people injured.
Rallings said there was a crisis in 2016 that they fixed with Beale Street Bucks, but has since gone away.
“Everybody asked us to fix it, and we did,” Rallings said.
Rallings said city council made the decision to go away from Beale Street Bucks, and that he hopes they take action “before some more heinous act happens.”
Beale Street Bucks forced patrons to pay a fee to get on the street on Saturday nights. The program was reinstated in 2016 but removed after complaints that the program was illegal and unfair.
Rallings said the program helped solve the rash of crime in 2016, including the deaths of police officer Verdell Smith, teen mother Myneisha Johnson, and a number of stampedes.
“How many people have to be killed, how many people have to be stabbed, how many people have to be stampeded over before we as a city take action?” Rallings asked.
Rallings noted that Memphis needs to pay attention to incidents around the country and adjust. He even warned of a possible repeat of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida, where 49 people were killed when a gunman opened fire.
“I think we’re close to having our own Pulse nightclub shooting, and I hope everyone is paying attention,” Rallings said.
Despite all this, Rallings said he would not stray people from going to Beale Street.
However, Purple Haze is not technically located on Beale Steet. The club is near the corner of Beale and Second Street, but visitors would not have to pay the Beale Street Bucks fee should the program be reinstated.
