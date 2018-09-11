Redbirds offer $1 playoff tickets

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Eager to watch the Memphis Redbirds in the playoffs? All you need is a dollar.
The Redbirds are offering $1 dugout and field box tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday's Pacific Coast League Championship games at AutoZone Park against the Fresno Grizzlies.
Saturday and Sunday's games will be played only if necessary due to the best-of-five nature of the series. If any game is not played, fans will receive a refund.
First pitch times are 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, and 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday's game will feature postgame fireworks.
You can click here to purchase tickets. Better seats are also available for a higher price.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.