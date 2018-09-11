’Shame on you... you know better’: Residents speak out against trash facility moving into their community

WHITEHAVEN, TN (WMC) - Whitehaven is experiencing some trash troubles.
A Canadian-owned waste company wants to expand its operations and upset neighbors are saying "not in our backyard."
Waste Connections operates the trash transfer facility on Brooks Road. Right behind it are houses, churches, and schools. Graceland's also not far from there.
The company's plan to grow its operation in the Haven is causing growing concern.
"You can't describe the stench,” said resident Dr. Yvonne D. Nelson. “I wish I could. It actually made me sick."
Nelson said the Waste Connections business on Brooks Road has already brought enough misery to Whitehaven.
“People are saying the chemical odor is seeping in their homes,” Nelson said. “And at 2 or 3 in the morning it’s waking them up. It’s stifling them.”
Nelson organized the town hall meeting Monday night after finding out Waste Connections plans to expand its truck maintenance operations.
Whitehaven resident Beverly Robertson worries more trucks means more trash.
“Things like waste create real problems, health problems, vermin, rodents,” Robertson said. “And also, the smell is very off-putting.”
Waste Connections backs directly up to homes in Whitehaven. It’s a transfer facility, meaning garbage trucks dump their daily loads there.
Front loaders move the mountain of trash to larger trucks destined for the landfill.
Whitehaven's been Sandra Jenkins’ home for 54 years, and she says her home deserves better.
“We still are proud of where we live and we want to keep it up, you know,” Jenkins said. “So I don’t think putting that in this area would do any good.”
Waste Connections needs approval from the Memphis and Shelby County Board of Adjustment before expanding.
Nelson has one thing to say to community leaders who allow it to happen: "Shame on you,” Nelson said. “Shame on you, that's what I say. You know better."
The next community meeting is Monday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. at Garden of Christ Church on Graves Road.
Waste Connections goes before the Board of adjustment, Wednesday, September 26th at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
