Tigers all-star says he’s ready to rock

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - While the Memphis Tigers lick their wounds from Saturday’s one point loss at Navy, one U of M player proclaims he’s totally healthy.
Tony Pollard was limited to just one carry against the Midshipmen.
Pollard, who can break the NCAA Division 1 Career Record for kickoff return touchdowns with 2 more, has been dogged by a hamstring injury since the end of fall camp.
"The past two weeks I've been limited in practice and the games, but this week I'm feeling pretty good and should be able to cut loose. So when you know the talent you have and what you're capable of it's tough. But you just have to be patient and wait on your moment and when your time comes, it'll come," Pollard said.
The Tigers host Georgia State Friday at the Liberty Bowl.
