With Florence approaching, a look back at other major hurricanes to hit the Carolinas

All eyes are on Hurricane Florence as it heads toward the Carolinas.
North and South Carolina have been in this dangerous situation before. Hurricane Hugo, the most recent Category 4 hurricane, hit the states 29 years ago this month.
It was one of only a few Category 4 hurricanes to hit the Carolinas in recorded weather history.
The first was Hurricane Hazel, which struck the North and South Carolina border area in 1954.
More than 400 people were killed in Haiti before it hit the U.S. coast. At least 19 people were killed in the Carolinas.
Five years later, Hurricane Gracie, another Category 4, hit the southern area of South Carolina. The storm killed at least 10 people in South Carolina and Georgia.
The last major hurricane of any type to hit the Carolinas was Hurricane Fran, a Category 3, in 1996.
With winds peaking at 120 mph, it made landfall near Cape Fear, NC. It killed over a dozen people in the state.
Damage in the Carolinas was estimated to be in the billions of dollars.
Another rare major hurricane to hit the Carolinas was Hurricane Hugo, which – like Fran – caused billions in damage when it hit the region almost 30 years ago.
Hugo struck just north of Charleston with sustained winds of 140 mph. The storm had already created calamity in the Caribbean, and it continued to do so in South Carolina.
More than 20 people were killed in the state. Hugo then continued on into North Carolina.
Now, here comes Florence.
