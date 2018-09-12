Amazon launches one hour grocery delivery in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Amazon is bringing groceries to your door in less than an hour.
Starting Wednesday, Prime members can enjoy this free service on orders of $35 or more.
The delivery service is only offered through Whole Foods.
“It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food," Christina Minardi, Whole Foods executive vice president, said in a news release to the Memphis Business Journal.
It is unclear if customers outside of the metro area will have a chance to use the service.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.