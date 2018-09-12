AR man killed in West Memphis crash

AR man killed in West Memphis crash
By Jorge Quiquivix | September 12, 2018 at 5:50 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 8:26 AM

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - A Marion man died in a crash Monday afternoon in Crittenden County.

According to a recently released preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police, 44-year-old Roger E. Jones II and another vehicle were heading west on Shoppingway Boulevard in West Memphis around 1 p.m.

They almost reached the intersection of Shoppinway and Avondale Circle when the vehicle in front of Jones stopped to turn into a private drive.

Jones hit that vehicle and the crash killed him.

