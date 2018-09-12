Autopsy identifies officers in Ismael Lopez case

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - Officials have released the names of two Southaven police officers involved in the deadly shooting of Ismael Lopez last summer.
An autopsy report WMC5 obtained lists Zachary Durden and Samuel Maze as the officers involved in the shooting.
Investigators say they were trying to serve a warrant for a different man but went to the wrong house.
Police said Lopez pointed a gun at them when they knocked on his door after Lopez's pit bull ran at them and was shot but not seriously injured.
Lopez was shot in the back of the head and killed as he stood inside the front door of this home.
Investigators said the officers never identified themselves.
In July 2018, the District Attorney announced a Grand Jury declined to indict those officers.
We’re told one of them has already left the department.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.