Clouds linger for a little longer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy with 5 mph winds northeast and a low temperature of 66 degrees. Tomorrow will also be mostly cloudy with 5-10 mph northeast winds and a high temperature of 83 degrees.
THE WEEKEND: A southwest flow of moisture aloft is keeping clouds in place in the Mid-South. An upper level disturbance from the north will intersect that moisture tomorrow and could produce a few sprinkles or in isolated shower. Otherwise, expect another day of cloud cover. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower early and afternoon highs in the mid-80s with lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows again near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: The warm dry pattern will continue Monday and Tuesday with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky each day and afternoon highs again in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders