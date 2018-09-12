Clouds linger for a little longer

THE WEEKEND: A southwest flow of moisture aloft is keeping clouds in place in the Mid-South. An upper level disturbance from the north will intersect that moisture tomorrow and could produce a few sprinkles or in isolated shower. Otherwise, expect another day of cloud cover. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower early and afternoon highs in the mid-80s with lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows again near 70.