Collierville K9 gets new ‘leash’ on life with retirement

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Former Collierville Police Department K9 Leno is enjoying his new life as a retired pup.
Leno, who is almost 11 years old, went to work every day for nearly 10 years.
"You hope to get a dog to eight years working. Anything past eight is a bonus. At 10 and a half he was slowing down. It was time for him to retire," Officer Matthew Bialy said.
Collierville got Leno from a service dog facility in Indiana in 2009. The K9 cost the city about $10,000. Training them can be even more, but trainers in Southaven got Leno up to speed for free.
Leno worked with Bialy every day.
"Our main focus is probably 95 percent narcotics out in Collierville," Bialy said.
Leno sniffed out drugs on hundreds of runs and helped officers apprehend suspects.
Leno retired last month, and life had looked a little different.
"He's fine laying around the house," Bialy said.
Collierville Police Department has one other K9, and after Leno's retirement, Bialy is no longer a K9 officer. He's since moved to different roles.
Bialy said he's getting adjusted to his new routine.
"I enjoyed going to work with him every day. That's what I miss most. Just having him ride around in the car all day with me," Bialy said.
The department said they plan to get another K9, but since they are paid with public funds, it's not in the budget this year.
Leno will live the rest of his retired life as the Bialy family's dog.
Bialy said he loved his human siblings, but may not feel the same about his dog family members.
"We have two other Rhodesian Ridgebacks. He probably tolerates them is the best way to put it."
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.