FedEx to add 55K workers this holiday season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx is gearing up for another busy holiday season.
Ten years ago, FedEx was handling 12 million shipments on a record volume day.
Today, an average day means 14 million shipments. FedEx has had to keep up with that rise and demand, which increases even more during peak season.
On Wednesday, the Memphis-based powerhouse announced it’s expecting another record holiday season.
It’s hiring about 55,000 seasonal workers, a majority of which will work with FedEx Ground.
"Our volumes grow tremendously during the peak, so this is a typical year, maybe a few more this year because we have more volume this year,” said Bob Henning, CFO of FedEx Ground.
FedEx Ground will once again run six and seven-day operations through the peak season.
In January, it’ll continue six-day services year-round.
“We have hundreds and thousands of e-tail customers who use our services and they’ve said loud and clear, ‘We’d like you to do that,’” Henning said.
FedEx has more than 425,000 team members. It’ll also increase hours for some existing employees.
Henning said this is good news for the Bluff City but couldn’t say a specific number of jobs it could bring.
