FIRST ALERT: Latest Update on storms churning in the Tropics

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - All eyes are on Hurricane Florence as it continues its path towards the East Coast. As of its latest update, the storm is moving West Northwest around 17 mph with sustained maximum winds around 130 mph.
This potentially catastrophic storm is still expected to make landfall as a major hurricane somewhere along the South Carolina and North Carolina boarder. The latest track now has it hovering along the Atlantic Coastline as a Category 2 storm before it moves into the Midlands of South Carolina and then into Georgia.
That means winds will reach between 111 to 130+ mph winds along the Carolina Coastline and storm surge will be quite impressive. We are looking at between 5 to 13 feet of storm surge along the coast and this storm will drop 10 to 20+ inches of rain in parts of the Carolinas and into Virginia.
The new track of Florence is expected to bring rain to East and parts of Middle Tennessee, but as of this article posting, no major impacts are expected here in the Mid-South. We will continue to track Florence for the days to come, as this Monster Storm impacts the East Coast.
If Florence wasn’t enough, there are two more named storms and two more disturbances in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. Two of the storms could potentially impact the United States.
Tropical Storm Isaac is currently moving west at 15 mph with sustained winds around 60 mph. Isaac is expected to make a beeline towards the Caribbean Sea, keeping Tropical Storm strength. Right now, the cone of uncertainty currently goes out as far as Saturday, we will have to watch this storm closely to see where it goes after this weekend.
The National Hurricane Center has also issued a 60 percent chance for cyclone formation. This system is just off the Yucatan Peninsula in the Gulf of Mexico. If this system does form, it could track across the Gulf of Mexico and impact the coastline of Texas.
Hurricane Helene looks to stay a fish storm, as of right now. It is moving North Northwest around 13 mph with maximum sustained winds around 90 mph.
While the Atlantic Hurricane Basin is starting to heat up, the Pacific Hurricane Basin is continuing to stay active.
Tropical Storm Olivia is expected to impact Hawaii. This second named storm this season to impact the Aloha State, the first being Lane. Oliva is moving West Southwest around 8 mph, with maximum sustained winds around 45 mph. This looks to be a very heavy rain producer for the Hawaiian Islands.
