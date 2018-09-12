Man taken into custody after hours-long standoff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man was taken into custody after an over five-hour-long standoff with Memphis police.
The incident happened on Rock Ridge Road off Raleigh Lagrange Road in northeast Memphis.
Neighbors called the police on Alfred LaBarre III, 36, multiple times over the last week for reports of shots fired and arson.
“We went back to the station and formulated a plan to have the person thought to be responsible for both incidents taken into custody,” Memphis Police Col. Darrell Sheffield said.
Officers initially arrived on the scene Wednesday morning, but Memphis Police Department evacuated the area around the home at 1:48 p.m.
LaBarre was taken into custody around 3:22 p.m. without incident.
LaBarre is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and aggravated arson.
