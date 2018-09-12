Memphis City Council reinstates Beale Street Bucks

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The program that puts a cover charge on Beale Street is back – Memphis City Council approved reinstating Beale Street Bucks on Tuesday night.
Memphis City Council's decision to reinstate the controversial cover charge known as Beale Street Bucks comes with a lot of mixed reactions. It's left many wondering if it will actually work.
After a 7-4 vote by the Memphis City Council, local leaders hope this will be a big step toward making Beale Street safer. They’re also not the only ones.
"I think it’s a good idea,” said Dennis Flanagan, who works at popular Beale Street bar Silky O’Sullivan’s.
Flanagan said safety on Beale Street is vital.
“I promise, you ask anybody down here on a Saturday night,” Flanagan said. “I don’t care if you’re black, you’re white, green purple or yellow. They’d much rather come to a place that doesn’t have all this ugliness to it.”
That ugliness includes several fights, stampedes and even a stabbing last month, all meriting police response.
A security consultant's final report on Beale Street Crowd control laid out 24 key recommendations including discussion on bringing back Beale Street Bucks.
The report cites MPD statistics that show 30 percent of petty crime dropped when Beale Street Bucks was in operation.
Council Chairman Berlin Boyd voted yes even though many of his constituents aren't in favor of the cover charge.
“My town hall meetings was consumed by people all worried about Beale Street Bucks last year,” Boyd said. “They didn’t care about potholes or street repaving, the only thing they cared about was Beale Street Bucks.”
The idea left tourists visiting the Bluff City from around the world with mixed reactions.
“I think people will come in whether they have to pay or not have to pay,” said visitor Masha Huff. “If their cause is that big, then they’ll come in.”
Other visitors were more optimistic.
“Will a gang of troublemakers want to pay $5 every time they want to fight? They’ll go elsewhere," said another visitor.
WMC5 reached out to the council members who voted against the cover charge but didn’t hear back.
