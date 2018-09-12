Memphis Music Hall of Fame announces 7 new members

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Music Hall of Fame will announce its seven new members Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at King’s Palace Cafe on Beale Street.
The seven news members will bring the total number of inductees to 74.
“The Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has developed into the greatest annual celebration of Memphis music. Audiences have come to expect rousing performances which embrace our city’s many genres of music and celebrate the musical greats who made them legendary,” John Doyle, executive director of the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, said. “This year’s concert and an iconic list of Inductees will raise those expectations even higher.”
