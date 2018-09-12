Memphis musician receives brass note on Beale Street Walk of Fame

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphian and Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum now has a note on the Beale Street Brass Note Walk of Fame.
Whalum was honored by the Halloran Centre on Wednesday.
For 25 years, brass notes have been presented to those who have helped give Memphis its music heritage.
Whalum said the award is all about representing his hometown.
“For me to receive a brass note on Beale Street in Memphis, it's huge,” Whalum said. “I can't, I just don't have the words.”
The 170 brass notes on the Walk of Fame cover all music genres.
Whalum joins other artists like Elvis Presley, B.B. King, Justin Timberlake and Ruby Wilson.
