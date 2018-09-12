New charges for suspect wanted in Purple Haze shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Charges have been upgraded for the man wanted in a shooting that injured nine people at Purple Haze early Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.
Jeremy Beck, 32, is now wanted for criminal attempt-second-degree murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Beck was previously charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.
If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
