New charges for suspect wanted in Purple Haze shooting
Jeremy Beck is wanted for the shooting at Purple Haze on Monday, Sept. 10.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 12, 2018 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 3:30 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Charges have been upgraded for the man wanted in a shooting that injured nine people at Purple Haze early Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Jeremy Beck, 32, is now wanted for criminal attempt-second-degree murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Beck was previously charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

