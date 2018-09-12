One more day of clouds, cooler temps

We will have another cloudy day with a chance for light showers and spotty drizzle. The best chance for rain will be this morning and afternoon. This evening will be dry with gradually decreasing clouds. Due to the cloud cover, temperatures will stay below average and only reach the lower 80s. Lows tonight will dip to the upper 60s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 81.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 68.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will finally get some sunshine on Thursday and the clear conditions will stick around through the weekend. It will also remain dry through the end of the week. With more sunshine, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND WEATHER: High temperatures will hover around 90 degrees this weekend and lows will be in the lower 70s, which is a few degrees above average. The humidity levels will rise slightly this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: The remnants of Florence may move close enough to bring more clouds and a slight chance for showers in our eastern counties at the start of next week. However, it looks like most of the area will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyBCopyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.