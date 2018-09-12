One more day of cooler temps

Isolated showers will continue off and on through the afternoon in east Arkansas and areas closer to the Mississippi River. Clouds will linger in these areas including Memphis but sunshine is expected from Oxford to Corinth for the rest of the day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. NE wind at 5 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. NE wind at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A little more muggy. Highs near 90. Lows around 70.
WEEKEND WEATHER: The weekend looks dry and sunny with highs around 90. Humidity levels will increase slightly for the weekend. Lows will be in the low 70s.
NEXT WEEK: More sunshine Monday through Wednesday with highs remaining in the upper 80s to near 90. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
