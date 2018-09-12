SCS grade tampering investigation ends after documents go missing

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - The investigation into grade tampering within Shelby County Schools is over because grade discrepancy documents for 98 percent of those grades are gone.
Tuesday night, an investigation into possible grade changes within SCS ended after a firm found that the documents it needed to conduct the investigation were missing.
SCS board member Kevin Woods said the firm was looking into nine different schools, but he didn’t say which schools.
The question now is where those documents went. Months after an independent firm started looking into grade-changing accusations at some Shelby County Schools, it recommended to end the investigation.
At an Internal Board Operations Committee meeting Tuesday night, Dixon Hughes Goodman Law Firm said there was limited availability of documentation related to grade discrepancies, according to a letter from Superintendent Dorsey Hopson to District employees.
"The district is really working towards taking a situation that obviously everyone agreed that was not working and now we're moving forward,” said SCS board member Michelle McKissak.
The firm was hired by the district to investigate the changes to students grades over the years.
The letter from Hopson, which was obtained by WMC, also said board members agreed with the firm’s recommendation, agreeing it’s not worth the additional time and resources to continue if DHG is unable to access the necessary information.
"The greater majority was something that was not intentional but when you’re dealing with old fashion paper and files, you’re just going to lose track and the process was not the best,” McKissak said.
In that same letter, Hopson said they’ll be implementing a “new district policy that includes a detailed electronic grade-changing approval process for any grade change and greater oversight for all schools.”
We reached out to Dixon Hughes Goodman for specifics on the findings. The firm said it can’t issue a statement on their client’s behalf.
