Tigers soccer team earns AAC honors

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Congratulations go out to the Memphis Tiger Women’s Soccer players Clarissa Larisey and Olivia Gauthier.
Larisay is the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Larisay earned the honor with four goals in the Tigers' three wins over Samford, Rice, and Louisiana-Lafayette.
Defender Gauthier made the AAC honor anchoring a Tiger defense that pitched three shutouts.
On the Men’s Side, U of M Forward Chris Mikus earns honor roll status after scoring the lone goal in Memphis' win over Utah Valley.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.