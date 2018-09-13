A Better Weather Pattern Ahead

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy with northeast 5 mph winds and a low of 68 degrees.
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy WIND: NE 5-10 HIGH: 88
THIS WEEK: Moisture continues to stream in from the southwest aloft keeping clouds in place while a dry northeast wind remains at the surface. The drier air will eventually overcome and allow for a better pattern to end the week. We can expect more sunshine tomorrow and a partly cloudy sky tomorrow night with lows falling into the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm, with low humidity each day. Afternoon highs will remain near 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: The mild pattern will continue into the beginning of the week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
