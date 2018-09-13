‘Black Panther’ actor visits St. Jude patients

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - He may play a superhero on screen, but in real life, Chadwick Boseman proves he is as noble as they come.
Boseman, who portrays the titular character in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” visited the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Wednesday.
In addition to learning about the hospital’s lifesaving mission, he also took time to meet and pose for pictures with his young fans.
Boseman also tweeted about his encounters with two of the patients.
It’s not the first time the actor has done a good deed for a Tennessee resident.
Earlier this year, Boseman recognized James Shaw Jr., the man who wrestled the rifle away from the shooter at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards.
